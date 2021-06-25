Todd Stansbury recognized for leadership of Georgia Tech athletic department

Stansbury was one of 39 executives recognized, and one of two in the category of sports and entertainment. Stansbury, who became Tech AD in November 2016, directed the department’s three-year $125 million capital campaign that ultimately brought in $175 million to provide funding for a number of projects, notably a $70 million renovation of the Edge Center.

In the 2020-21 academic year, eight Yellow Jackets teams advanced to NCAA postseason play (not counting individual sports such as track and field and swimming and diving), tying the school record. The men’s basketball team reached the tournament for the first time since 2010 and won its first ACC title since 1993.