Todd Stansbury recognized for leadership of Georgia Tech athletic department

Athletic director Todd Stansbury (left) poses with Geoff Collins who was named Georgia Tech football coach at a news conference at Tech on Friday December 7th, 2018. (Photo by Phil Skinner/For the AJC)
Athletic director Todd Stansbury (left) poses with Geoff Collins who was named Georgia Tech football coach at a news conference at Tech on Friday December 7th, 2018. (Photo by Phil Skinner/For the AJC)

Credit: PHIL SKINNER

Georgia Tech
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury was recognized for his leadership of the athletic department Thursday, as he was named one of metro Atlanta’s most admired CEO’s by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Stansbury was one of 39 executives recognized, and one of two in the category of sports and entertainment. Stansbury, who became Tech AD in November 2016, directed the department’s three-year $125 million capital campaign that ultimately brought in $175 million to provide funding for a number of projects, notably a $70 million renovation of the Edge Center.

In the 2020-21 academic year, eight Yellow Jackets teams advanced to NCAA postseason play (not counting individual sports such as track and field and swimming and diving), tying the school record. The men’s basketball team reached the tournament for the first time since 2010 and won its first ACC title since 1993.

With the end of the 2020 football season, Stansbury himself completed a three-year term as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Executives were recognized for qualities such as leadership, innovation, financial performance, commitment to diversity and contributions to the community.

