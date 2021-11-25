BREAKING: Todd Stansbury confirms Geoff Collins returning for fourth season

He also made mention of the number of close losses that the Jackets have suffered this season. The Jackets, who go into the final game of the season Saturday against No. 1 Georgia with a record of 3-8, have had six losses in which they had a possession to either tie the score or take the lead in the fourth quarter.

“Between the offense and defense and special teams, we’ve got to shrink that differential,” Stansbury said. “And if we can do that by 10 points, you’re looking at a totally different season. Where coach is dialing in on what do we need to do to close that differential, and it’s my job as the athletic director to give him and our players the resources they need to be successful to do that.”

Through three seasons, Collins has a record of 9-24, a winning percentage (.273) that is the lowest in school history for any full-time coach. With a loss to the Bulldogs, Collins would have three three-win seasons to start his Tech tenure.

As the Jackets’ season has turned south – they are on a five-game losing streak, including a 55-loss at Notre Dame on Saturday – heat on Collins and fan disapproval has increased, although it was believed that the chance of Stansbury dismissing him was small. The possibility of replacing assistant coaches, including coordinators, seems a given, however.

Stansbury seemed well aware of the pressure on him to fire Collins. He spoke of the importance of stability to have long-term success. Collins will now go into his fourth season with much higher expectations with Stansbury tethered firmly to him.

“I know he’s going to review kind of what it is that we need to do, where we are falling short, where there are holes in what we’re doing and we’re going to work together to get those things fixed,” Stansbury said.