Tech’s Tobias Oliver will forego final year of eligibility to enter draft

October 9, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's defensive back Tobias Oliver (8) and Georgia Tech's linebacker Quez Jackson (44) react after Georgia Tech's defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (not pictured) recovered a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, October 9, 2020. Georgia Tech's won 46-27 over the Louisville. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 hours ago

The rare college football player who played three different positions and special teams over the course of his career, Georgia Tech cornerback Tobias Oliver declared that he will forego his extra year of eligibility and pursue the NFL draft. Oliver made the announcement Friday on social media.

Oliver played the 2020 and 2021 seasons at cornerback, playing in 10 games and starting six this past season. He was credited with 12 tackles and one pass breakup.

Oliver was a 2017 signee from Northside High in Warner Robins who came to Tech to play quarterback for then-coach Paul Johnson. He got his opportunity in 2018. In his lone start in place of the injured TaQuon Marshall, Oliver ran 40 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-28 win at Virginia Tech on a Thursday night.

He stayed at quarterback after the hire of coach Geoff Collins, and started the first and fourth games of the 2019 season before switching to wide receiver while also returning kicks. It was after that season that he moved to cornerback.

Ken Sugiura
Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

