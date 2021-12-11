Tech’s Tobias Oliver will forego final year of eligibility to enter draft

Oliver played the 2020 and 2021 seasons at cornerback, playing in 10 games and starting six this past season. He was credited with 12 tackles and one pass breakup.

Oliver was a 2017 signee from Northside High in Warner Robins who came to Tech to play quarterback for then-coach Paul Johnson. He got his opportunity in 2018. In his lone start in place of the injured TaQuon Marshall, Oliver ran 40 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-28 win at Virginia Tech on a Thursday night.