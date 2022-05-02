Tobias Oliver, Bruce Jordan-Swilling receive minicamp invitations

Former Georgia Tech cornerback Tobias Oliver and linebacker Bruce Jordan-Swilling have earned invitations to the rookie minicamps for the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, according to Northside High coach Chad Alligood and Jordan-Swilling’s father Pat Swilling, respectively. (Alligood coached Oliver in high school.) The agreements could potentially lead to a spot on the teams’ rosters as undrafted free agents.
Oliver started six games for the Yellow Jackets last fall and played in 10, making 12 tackles. It was his second season at cornerback after starting at quarterback and then switching to wide receiver. One of the best athletes on the team, he caught a bad break during Tech’s Pro Day when he tweaked his hamstring and was unable to perform on-field drills.
Jordan-Swilling played in eight games as a backup at running back and played special teams last season. He worked out at Tech’s Pro Day as a linebacker, running the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds. Jordan-Swilling, from New Orleans, will go to minicamp with the team that his father starred for and earned four All-Pro designations.
