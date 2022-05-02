Tobias Oliver, Bruce Jordan-Swilling receive minicamp invitations

Explore Complete Tech coverage from the AJC

Oliver started six games for the Yellow Jackets last fall and played in 10, making 12 tackles. It was his second season at cornerback after starting at quarterback and then switching to wide receiver. One of the best athletes on the team, he caught a bad break during Tech’s Pro Day when he tweaked his hamstring and was unable to perform on-field drills.

Jordan-Swilling played in eight games as a backup at running back and played special teams last season. He worked out at Tech’s Pro Day as a linebacker, running the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds. Jordan-Swilling, from New Orleans, will go to minicamp with the team that his father starred for and earned four All-Pro designations.