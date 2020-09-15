T.K. Chimedza to miss the season with injury

Georgia Tech defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza will miss the season with an unspecified injury. Coach Geoff Collins gave the news Tuesday during his weekly videoconference. Chimedza, a sophomore, was a starter last season as a redshirt freshman.
Chimedza did not play in the season-opening win Saturday at Florida State. Ja’Quon Griffin and Djimon Brooks started at the two tackle spots.
After starting nine games, playing all 12 and registering 34 tackles last season, Chimedza “just got better and better throughout the offseason, throughout the preseason,” Collins said. “His contributions will be sorely missed.”
A small consolation for Chimedza, from Dacula, is that he will not run a risk of losing a season of eligibility, as the NCAA has granted all fall-sports athletes an extra season.