Time/TV set for Georgia Tech-Wake Forest game

Georgia Tech’s second conference game of the season has been given a kickoff time.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1, 0-1 ACC) will travel to Wake Forest on Sept. 23 and face the Demon Deacons (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. that night. That matchup will be broadcast on The CW Network.

The CW Network announced Aug. 30 that it has expanded and extended its network affiliation agreement with Gray Television, Inc. Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV) became CW’s new Atlanta affiliate Sept. 2.

Tech and Wake have met 31 previous times with the Jackets winning 23 of those contests. The Jackets haven’t lost to Wake Forest since 2006.