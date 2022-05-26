ajc logo
Times set for four Georgia Tech football games

Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) prepares to get off a pass during the 2022 Spring Game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

The times and networks for Georgia Tech’s first three games of the 2022 season, and a fourth home game later, including the season opener against Clemson, were announced Thursday. The four games include three prime-time kickoffs and three national television appearances.

Georgia Tech’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson on Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN.

In addition, Tech’s game against Western Carolina on Sept. 10 will have a 7 p.m. kickoff and on ACC Network Extra and ESPN-Plus. The game against Ole Miss on Sept. 17 will start at 3:30 p.m. and air on ABC. The game against Virginia on Oct. 20 will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

UGA athletics board approves $90.2M for upgrades, including to Sanford Stadium
