Times set for four Georgia Tech football games

Georgia Tech’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson on Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN.

In addition, Tech’s game against Western Carolina on Sept. 10 will have a 7 p.m. kickoff and on ACC Network Extra and ESPN-Plus. The game against Ole Miss on Sept. 17 will start at 3:30 p.m. and air on ABC. The game against Virginia on Oct. 20 will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.