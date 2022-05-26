Times set for four Georgia Tech football games

The times and networks for Georgia Tech’s first three games of the 2022 season, and a fourth home game later, including the season opener against Clemson, were announced Thursday. The four games include three prime-time kickoffs and three national television appearances.
Georgia Tech’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson on Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN.
In addition, Tech’s game against Western Carolina on Sept. 10 will have a 7 p.m. kickoff and on ACC Network Extra and ESPN-Plus. The game against Ole Miss on Sept. 17 will start at 3:30 p.m. and air on ABC. The game against Virginia on Oct. 20 will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.
