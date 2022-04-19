ajc logo
Tim Borden named ACC, national player of the week

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden rounds third base after hitting a home run against Georgia in the Yellow Jackets' 11-7 win over the Bulldogs March 4, 2022 at Russ Chandler Stadium. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden rounds third base after hitting a home run against Georgia in the Yellow Jackets' 11-7 win over the Bulldogs March 4, 2022 at Russ Chandler Stadium. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

After a week in which he hit four home runs in as many games, including a game-icing grand slam at North Carolina on Sunday, Georgia Tech designated hitter Tim Borden was duly honored as ACC player of the week and national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper. The honors were announced Monday.

Borden was 6-for-17, scoring five times and driving in 11 runs. His grand slam Sunday in the top of the ninth gave the Yellow Jackets an 11-6 lead in a game ultimately won 11-8 that gave Tech the series. For the season through the weekend, Borden was hitting .342 with 11 home runs in 117 at-bats, 39 runs and 34 RBI. He had an on-base percentage of .470 and a slugging percentage of .684. Through the weekend, he was in the top 20 in the ACC in runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

A sophomore, he transferred after two seasons at Louisville, where he hit .309 in 23 games with one home run in 68 at-bats.

It’s the second week in a row that a Tech player has won both the ACC and Collegiate Baseball awards, as catcher Kevin Parada won it last week. It’s the fourth time a Tech player has won the Collegiate Baseball weekly citation, following Parada (Feb. 28) and first baseman Andrew Jenkins (March 21).

Tech plays Mercer at home Tuesday and will be at home for a three-game weekend series against Duke.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

