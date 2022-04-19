Tim Borden named ACC, national player of the week

Borden was 6-for-17, scoring five times and driving in 11 runs. His grand slam Sunday in the top of the ninth gave the Yellow Jackets an 11-6 lead in a game ultimately won 11-8 that gave Tech the series. For the season through the weekend, Borden was hitting .342 with 11 home runs in 117 at-bats, 39 runs and 34 RBI. He had an on-base percentage of .470 and a slugging percentage of .684. Through the weekend, he was in the top 20 in the ACC in runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

A sophomore, he transferred after two seasons at Louisville, where he hit .309 in 23 games with one home run in 68 at-bats.