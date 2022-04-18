Georgia Tech outslugs North Carolina for series win

Tech’s 31 runs on the weekend were the most that UNC (22-14, 8-10) has given up in a three-game series this season, as the Jackets continue to put up outsized numbers as the plate. Prior to the weekend, they were second in Division I in batting average (.327), fifth in slugging percentage (.544) and ninth in runs per game (9.5). They were also, however, 122nd in fielding percentage (.969), 178th in ERA (5.82) and 279th in double plays per game (.38).

“Marquis (Grissom Jr.) pitched really good,” Hall said of his Sunday starter. “We messed him up. We just made some bad plays in the field, had a chance to get him out of there (in the fifth with a double-play chance) and didn’t turn it and then, as usually happens, the other team gets a little momentum, scored some runs on him. And then everybody else that went in there got us some outs.”

Tech plays at home against Mercer Tuesday before a home weekend series against Duke.

