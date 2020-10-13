Tight end River Helms commits to Georgia Tech

Helms chose Tech over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and others. Helms, listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, reported his offer from Tech in April.

Helms, from West Limestone High, is the 19th 2021 prospect to commit to Tech and coach Geoff Collins. He is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 23 tight end in the country. He was not rated by 247Sports or ESPN.