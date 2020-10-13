Tight end River Helms commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech secured the commitment of a third tight end for the 2021 class Monday, as River Helms of Lester, Ala., announced his intention to sign with the Yellow Jackets.
Helms chose Tech over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and others. Helms, listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, reported his offer from Tech in April.
Helms, from West Limestone High, is the 19th 2021 prospect to commit to Tech and coach Geoff Collins. He is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 23 tight end in the country. He was not rated by 247Sports or ESPN.
In Helms' highlight video, he shows an ability to catch deep balls in traffic, to run with power and agility after the catch. Two other tight ends have already committed to Tech for the 2021 class, Westlake High’s Leo Blackburn and Ben Postma of Cypress, Texas.