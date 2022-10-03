Three Jackets earn ACC honors after win over Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech’s upset road win over then-No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday has brought individual recognition for three of its players.
Running back Hassan Hall, kicker Gavin Stewart and linebacker Charlie Thomas were named the ACC’s running back, specialist and linebacker of the week, respectively, on Monday.
Hall ran for 157 yards on 20 carries against the Panthers, which going into the game had been allowing 98.5 yards per game. Hall’s rushing total was the highest gained against Pitt in the Panthers’ past 31 games. It was his first start at Tech after transferring from Louisville in the offeason. Before Saturday, he had gained 103 rushing yards on 24 carries in the first four games of the season.
On a night when the weather was an issue and in a stadium known for its windy conditions, Stewart was 4-for-4 on field goal tries and 2-for-2 on extra points. He also recorded touchbacks on four of seven kickoffs. Tech was 2-for-6 on field goal tries this season going into the game, which was Stewart’s first on field goal duty since the 2020 season.
In one half of play after serving a targeting suspension in the first half, Thomas had seven tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He became the first FBS player this season to achieve that in a single game.
They are the first Tech players to earn the ACC’s weekly honors since the team’s win over Duke on Oct. 9, 2021 (Juanyeh Thomas). Tech had not beaten an FBS opponent since then until Saturday. It’s the first time that three Jackets players have been earned the ACC honor in the same week since the win over Duke in 2020 (Jordan Domineck, Zach Quinney, Jeff Sims).
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com