Three Jackets earn ACC honors after win over Pittsburgh

Running back Hassan Hall, kicker Gavin Stewart and linebacker Charlie Thomas were named the ACC’s running back, specialist and linebacker of the week, respectively, on Monday.

Hall ran for 157 yards on 20 carries against the Panthers, which going into the game had been allowing 98.5 yards per game. Hall’s rushing total was the highest gained against Pitt in the Panthers’ past 31 games. It was his first start at Tech after transferring from Louisville in the offeason. Before Saturday, he had gained 103 rushing yards on 24 carries in the first four games of the season.