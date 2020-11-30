Three Georgia Tech players earn ACC honors

Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, quarterback Jeff Sims and offensive lineman Zach Quinney were all honored by the ACC for their contributions to the Yellow Jackets’ 56-33 win over Duke Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Domineck was named defensive lineman of the week, Sims rookie of the week and Quinney co-offensive lineman of the week. Domineck made one of the plays of the game Saturday, bringing down Duke quarterback Chase Brice in the end zone for a strip sack and then recovering the fumble for a touchdown. The score gave Tech a 28-23 lead late in the first half, and the Jackets led the rest of the way. Domineck had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss to go with his forced fumble and score.
It’s the second time in his career that he has earned ACC defensive lineman of the week.
Sims earned his third ACC rookie of the week honor of the season after completing 13 of 23 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns (against one interception) and rushing for a career-high 108 yards. He became only the ninth FBS player and first freshman this year to rush for 100 yards and throw for three touchdowns in the same game. It’s the most ACC player of the week awards for a Tech player since Calvin Johnson, who won it four times in 2006.
Quinney earned his first offensive lineman of the week honor – and the team’s first since 2018 (Parker Braun) – by helping the Jackets gain 377 rushing yards, the third highest total for a power-conference team this season. Tech’s total offense (523 yards) and rushing yardage totals were highs for coach Geoff Collins’ tenure. Quinney also helped keep All-ACC defensive end Victor Dimukeje without a sack, tackle for loss or quarterback hurry.