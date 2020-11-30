Three Georgia Tech players earn ACC honors

Domineck was named defensive lineman of the week, Sims rookie of the week and Quinney co-offensive lineman of the week. Domineck made one of the plays of the game Saturday, bringing down Duke quarterback Chase Brice in the end zone for a strip sack and then recovering the fumble for a touchdown. The score gave Tech a 28-23 lead late in the first half, and the Jackets led the rest of the way. Domineck had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss to go with his forced fumble and score.

It’s the second time in his career that he has earned ACC defensive lineman of the week.