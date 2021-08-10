Thacker ‘so happy’ Chimedza, Yondjouen back with Georgia Tech defense

Thacker said that the team is managing Chimedza’s practice time as he regains his strength, but said that he was “really, really pleased with T.K. He also brings an edge and a level of maturity to the (meeting) room.”

Recruited from Belgium by coach Geoff Collins, Yondjouen started two of Tech’s first three games of 2020. Starting his career with a much more basic understanding of the game than his teammates, Yondjouen was expected to make significant progress in his second season. At the time of his injury, Thacker said that Yondjouen’s knowledge of the game was growing, and that he expected him to continue progressing through the season. He already had accumulated 2½ tackles for loss in the Jackets’ first three games.

“(The game) slowed down for him, and then he could just use what his skill set is,” Thacker said. “His skill set is he’s just insanely powerful. He’s got a great body type.”

With his return, Thacker said, “I think he’s picked up where he’s left off.”