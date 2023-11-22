Texas offensive lineman commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech received a commitment Wednesday from Harrison Moore.

Moore is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman and a teammate with Tech commit Graham Knowles at Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas. Moore is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and was committed to Vanderbilt from June until Tuesday.

The fourth offensive lineman committed to Tech as part of the program’s 2024 signing class, Moore also reportedly has received scholarship offers from Stanford, Arizona State, Missouri and South Florida, among others. Moore was at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the Yellow Jackets’ win Saturday over Syracuse.