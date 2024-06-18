Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | VP Harris’ motorcade to pause Atlanta traffic this afternoon
Tennessee running back commits to Georgia Tech

A Georgia Tech cheerleader waves the giant Tech flag following a touchdown.

By
58 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech football program received a second commitment in as many days Tuesday.

Isaiah Groves, a running back out of Tennessee, announced via his social media channels he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Groves is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound rising senior at East Robertson High School in Cross Plains, Tennessee.

A three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, Groves reportedly has scholarship offers from 16 programsn including Minnesota, Northwestern, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina State and Wisconsin, among others.

Groves ran for 3,085 yards (the fourth most in Tennessee high school history for a single season) and 31 touchdowns on 277 carries as a junior while helping East Robertson go 13-2 record and advance to Tennessee’s Class 2A state championship game. Groves had 36 total touchdowns and 3,510 all-purpose yards, 120 off the TSSAA’s record for most in a single season, according to the Tennessean.

Groves’ brother, Elijah Groves, is a linebacker at North Carolina State.

Groves joins wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing) and Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), tight ends Kevin Roche (Darien, Conn.) and Connor Roush (Welseyan), running back JP Powell (Miller County), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive linemen Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian) and Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Jackets.

Tech’s recruiting class now ranks 21st nationally and fifth among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

