Tennessee running back commits to Georgia Tech

Groves ran for 3,085 yards (the fourth most in Tennessee high school history for a single season) and 31 touchdowns on 277 carries as a junior while helping East Robertson go 13-2 record and advance to Tennessee’s Class 2A state championship game. Groves had 36 total touchdowns and 3,510 all-purpose yards, 120 off the TSSAA’s record for most in a single season, according to the Tennessean.

Groves’ brother, Elijah Groves, is a linebacker at North Carolina State.

Thankful for all the schools that recruited me, narrowing it down to one was a hard decision. With that being said I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Georgia Tech! 🐝💛 #TogetherWeSwarm @coach_norv @er_football @CoachBrooks33 @ER_CoachA @SheltonMont12 @CoachJoe_77 pic.twitter.com/E7YtwsdPlC — Isaiah Groves (@isaiahgroves11) June 18, 2024

Groves joins wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing) and Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), tight ends Kevin Roche (Darien, Conn.) and Connor Roush (Welseyan), running back JP Powell (Miller County), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive linemen Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian) and Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Jackets.

Tech’s recruiting class now ranks 21st nationally and fifth among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.