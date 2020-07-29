Georgia Tech’s Rodney Howard receives eligibility waiver from NCAA

Georgia Tech’s prospects for the coming season received a significant lift Wednesday as transfer center Rodney Howard was granted an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA. The decision followed the NCAA clearing fellow transfer Kyle Sturdivant for his own waiver Monday.
Howard, from Alpharetta, played his freshman season for Georgia before deciding to transfer following the season. Howard, who played at Centennial High before transferring for his final season to a high school in South Carolina, played in 24 of UGA’s 32 games last season, averaging 7.3 minutes per game. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
Howard has to continue to develop – he only played three years of organized basketball before college – but he has size (6-foot-11 and 245 pounds), good hands and can move his feet well.
Howard’s availability for this season gives Tech coach Josh Pastner experienced depth in the frontcourt, where he needs help most following the graduation of center James Banks. Without Howard, the Yellow Jackets would have to rely on forward Moses Wright and two freshman post players, Saba Gigiberia and Jordan Meka.
“Again, we’re grateful that the NCAA has allowed Rodney to play right away, and thankful to our compliance staff for their time and effort in the process,” Pastner said in a statement. “Rodney gives our frontcourt a big boost. His best basketball is ahead of him, and in time, he’ll be a really good player. He’s a physical guy, a straight 5-man. He runs the floor hard, he’s a good screener, and he’s not afraid of physical contact in the post.”