Georgia Tech’s Rodney Howard receives eligibility waiver from NCAA

Howard, from Alpharetta, played his freshman season for Georgia before deciding to transfer following the season. Howard, who played at Centennial High before transferring for his final season to a high school in South Carolina, played in 24 of UGA’s 32 games last season, averaging 7.3 minutes per game. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Howard has to continue to develop – he only played three years of organized basketball before college – but he has size (6-foot-11 and 245 pounds), good hands and can move his feet well.