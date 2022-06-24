Tech’s Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher get pro opportunities

Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers after not being selected in the NBA draft Thursday, according to several reports. An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year minimum contract that guarantees a training camp invitation. It could be converted into a two-way contract for Devoe to play with the G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. Devoe will also play with the Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.