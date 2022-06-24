ajc logo
Tech’s Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher get pro opportunities

Georgia Tech seniors Jordan Usher (left) and Michael Devoe (right) work against Clayton State in a NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers after not being selected in the NBA draft Thursday, according to several reports. An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year minimum contract that guarantees a training camp invitation. It could be converted into a two-way contract for Devoe to play with the G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. Devoe will also play with the Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

In addition, Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher has agreed to a summer league deal with the Jazz, according to a person familiar with the situation after going undrafted. It’s a foot in the door for the energetic and versatile Usher, who had a pre-draft workout with the Jazz.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

