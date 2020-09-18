Tech’s McCamish Pavilion to serve as polling location

“I am very proud and grateful to officially announce that McCamish Pavilion will serve as a polling location for the upcoming election,” Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. "Many thanks go to Georgia Tech’s Voter Registration and Education Advisory Group, the Student Government Association and the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections for helping make it a reality.

“Our student-athletes and staff are committed to non-partisan efforts that encourage participation in the voting process, including starting a national movement by becoming the first athletics department in the nation to make Election Day a day off from mandatory athletic activities for our student-athletes,” Stansbury continued. “Offering McCamish Pavilion as a polling place is another action that we are taking to stress the importance of voting.”