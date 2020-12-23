X

Tech’s basketball game at UAB canceled

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner instructs the team during the second half Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Georgia Tech defeated Kentucky, 79-62. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball game Wednesday night at UAB has been canceled due to positive COVID tests within the Blazers program, the schools announced.

Tech (4-3, 0-1 ACC) embarked on a 27-game season schedule — which includes 20 conference games — last month. They have won four of their last five games after an 0-2 start.

Wednesday’s game at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala., would have closed out the Yellow Jackets’ non-conference schedule. It would have been the first meeting on the court between the two programs. The Blazers are scheduled to visit McCamish Pavilion each of the next two seasons.

Georgia Tech will resume its ACC play Dec. 30 against North Carolina (8 p.m., FSSO) in Atlanta.

