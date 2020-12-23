Tech’s basketball game at UAB canceled

Tech (4-3, 0-1 ACC) embarked on a 27-game season schedule — which includes 20 conference games — last month. They have won four of their last five games after an 0-2 start.

Wednesday’s game at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala., would have closed out the Yellow Jackets’ non-conference schedule. It would have been the first meeting on the court between the two programs. The Blazers are scheduled to visit McCamish Pavilion each of the next two seasons.