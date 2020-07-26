Tech women recommence training with three players, more to come

“It’s been really stressful,” Fortner said. “They’ve been hungry to get back and so they’re excited about getting back and I’ll be really happy to see them in Atlanta.”

Fortner welcomed three of her four incoming freshmen to campus on Friday – guards Anaya Boyd, Avyonce Carter and Loyal McQueen – with guard/forward Eylia Love expected to arrive Sunday after taking part in her high school graduation on Saturday in Kansas. The first three have undergone COVID-19 testing and physicals and can start working out after their physicals are cleared, and Love was to undergo the same process. Boyd, from Lovejoy High, was rated the No. 31 prospect in the country by ESPN and was the Class AAAAA state player of the year as a junior.

Through the first week of workouts, Fortner and her staff worked with guards Sarah Bates and Kierra Fletcher and forward/center Ronni Nwora. Coaches were working one-on-one with each of the three.

“It’s really just working ‘em out slowly,” Fortner said. “They’ve been out for 4½ months; they haven’t really been able to work out consistently or any kind of level of intensity. They’re starting pretty much at ground zero. But, luckily, kids can get it back pretty quick.”

One team member, guard Kondalia Montgomery, has chosen not to return for the required summer workouts, a decision that Fortner supports. Fortner said that Montgomery will be on campus for the start of the fall semester Aug. 17.

“I really want kids to feel comfortable with their time here,” Fortner said. “There is no pressure to come back before school starts. Everyone has to find their comfort zone. These are unprecedented times we’re dealing with.”

The last time that Fortner and her staff were able to train their players on the practice floor was in March. Tech finished its season March 6 in the ACC tournament and was hoping for a postseason berth when the coronavirus pandemic ended virtually all organized sports.

“It’s just going to be a slow process,” Fortner said. “They’re working really hard in the weight room, but there’s a lot of conditioning that they lost and strength that they lost.”