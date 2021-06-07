Tech eliminated from NCAA baseball tournament in extra innings

Georgia Tech had another improbable comeback in their march through the NCAA baseball tournament.
This one, however, fell short.
Drew Compton hit a two-out, two strike home run in the ninth to force extra innings against Vanderbilt in the Nashville Regional Sunday. The Yellow Jackets lost 14-11 in 11 innings and were eliminated after surrendering a grand slam.
Tech (31-25) got an two-run home run in extra innings from Kevin Parada. Luke Waddell and Stephen Reid (four RBIs) also had a home runs and Justyn-Henry Malloy with 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Vanderbilt (43-15) was led by Isaiah Thomas, who finished with three hits, including the grand slam in the 11th inning in a game that ended early Monday morning.