Tech eliminated from NCAA baseball tournament in extra innings

Tech (31-25) got an two-run home run in extra innings from Kevin Parada. Luke Waddell and Stephen Reid (four RBIs) also had a home runs and Justyn-Henry Malloy with 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Vanderbilt (43-15) was led by Isaiah Thomas, who finished with three hits, including the grand slam in the 11th inning in a game that ended early Monday morning.