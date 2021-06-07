Tech eliminated from NCAA baseball tournament in extra innings

ajc logo
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech had another improbable comeback in their march through the NCAA baseball tournament.

This one, however, fell short.

Drew Compton hit a two-out, two strike home run in the ninth to force extra innings against Vanderbilt in the Nashville Regional Sunday. The Yellow Jackets lost 14-11 in 11 innings and were eliminated after surrendering a grand slam.

Tech (31-25) got an two-run home run in extra innings from Kevin Parada. Luke Waddell and Stephen Reid (four RBIs) also had a home runs and Justyn-Henry Malloy with 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Vanderbilt (43-15) was led by Isaiah Thomas, who finished with three hits, including the grand slam in the 11th inning in a game that ended early Monday morning.

