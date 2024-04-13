Team Swarm tops Team Wreck ‘Em in Georgia Tech spring football game

Wreck ‘Em got the game’s first turnover when Taye Seymore tipped a Haynes King pass that landed in the arms of Kace Adams. Wreck ‘Em couldn’t cash in, however, as Gavin Stewart missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt wide right.

Team Swarm went up 14-3 after a 13-yard play that ended with King’s third-down pass to Rutherford in the right flat. Rutherford avoided a tackle and the sideline before scoring from eight yards out. The scoring drive took up more than nine minutes of clock.

Wreck ‘Em finally found the end zone just before halftime when freshman quarterback Aaron Philo found wide receiver Abdul Janneh slanting left to right on a 9-yard touchdown pass. That scoring drive featured Bailey Stockton making a 31-yard reception to get his squad into scoring position.

Swarm, leaving only 17 seconds on the clock, answered with Zach Pyron’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Chris Elko. Elko caught the ball at the 3 on the sideline, turned and reached for the pylon to score (the freshman from Roswell originally was ruled out of bounds, but after the replay was shown on the stadium’s big screen, Elko was given the touchdown).

King finished the day with 99 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception in limited action. Rutherford made five grabs for 50 yards and a score, and Haynes had 42 yards rushing and his TD as Swarm led 21-10 lead at halftime.

Pyron led a touchdown drive early in the third quarter. His 7-yard touchdown pass to Leo Blackburn in the right corner of the end zone put Team Swarm ahead 27-10. Philo cut Wreck ‘Em’s deficit to 27-17 by finding Zion Taylor on a 22-yard touchdown throw early in the fourth period.

Quarterback Ben Guthrie completed the day by tossing a 7-yard scoring pass to Elko in the left corner of the end zone providing the final score.