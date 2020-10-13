Sylvain Yondjouen out for season for Georgia Tech

Yondjouen suffered an injury in the third game of the season, against Syracuse, and did not play against Louisville on Friday. He is the second defensive lineman to suffer a season-ending injury, following defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza. In his second season, Yondjouen was showing promise in his ability to compress pockets and hold the point in run defense. He had five tackles, including 2.5 for loss, for the season.

“Sylvain was playing at a really high level for us,” Collins said. “Sylvain’s going to be out for the season, so just really sad for him, but excited about his future.”