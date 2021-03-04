Surpassing expectations, Georgia Tech chases ACC title

In the preseason, Tech was picked to finish fifth in the ACC by the league’s coaches and ninth by media. The Jackets finished the regular season 14-7 overall and 12-6 in the conference, tying the team record for ACC wins in a season initially set in 2012, when the league season was 16 games.

As Cubaj sees it, a strength of her team is its selflessness, demonstrated in players not caring who gets the shots and in its unity on defense.

“We want to succeed,” said Cubaj, who led the ACC in rebounding and was named first-team all-conference. “We don’t care who’s scoring. We’re really unselfish from that point of view.”

Her response to being co-defensive player of the year exemplifies it.

“Honestly, I think that, without my teammates, I wouldn’t be able to perform as well,” she said. “I just feel like that made me feel really comfortable about my game. The chemistry we have on the court is so good. It makes everybody better.”

To Fortner, that cohesion has likely been a product of the team’s response to the pandemic.

“They’ve probably become a tighter-knit bunch because they hang out together so much,” Fortner said. “We encourage that, because we don’t want them out hanging out with other people during this point in time. So I think that’s helped as far as team chemistry goes.”

Whether it’s hanging out in the locker room or watching movies together at a team member’s apartment (usually senior guard Kierra Fletcher’s), it’s a group that enjoys being together. That commitment to limiting interaction with large groups of people and adhering to other health protocols has evidently been beneficial.

In December, Tech did postpone one league game (Miami) and a non-conference game against Central Florida when it went on a pause due to COVID-19 protocols within the team. (The former was made up, but not the latter.) However, the Jackets played 18 of their 20 league games, which was tied for most with Miami and Wake Forest.

“I actually want to give us a shoutout because everybody took care of business,” Cubaj said. “Everybody made sure we were all safe and everybody in the bubble was safe. I’m happy we got to complete the regular season. We never knew, because COVID is really unpredictable, but I’m just glad that we were able to complete the regular season.”

As for the ACC tournament, Louisville and N.C. State appear to be solid favorites. They’re the only two ACC teams in the A.P. top 25, and the Wolfpack are No. 3 and the Cardinals are No. 5.

Tech is in a bit of a recovery, having lost two of its past three games.

“I think we were playing some really good basketball and we’ve got to get back to that place,” Fortner said. “So I think that there’s still a huge amount of potential for how much better this team can get.”