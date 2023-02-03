Surging Georgia Tech upsets No. 15 N.C. State

“With the ball in her hand, we can do a lot of different things because she’s such a competent scorer, downhill driver,” Fortner said. “(Thursday), she did some good things. And then you look at 10 assists – 10 assists – and she’s our leading scorer. That’s big-time. That’s not small potatoes. That’s big potatoes.”

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Jackets took control of a back-and-forth game in which the lead changed hands 11 times. With a little more than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 53-53, forward Kayla Blackshear fought for an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back with an and-one free throw. The Jackets held the lead for the remainder of the game, holding the Wolfpack scoreless from the 2:41 mark until an inconsequential basket with eight seconds left.

On account of winning the turnover and offensive-rebounding categories, the Jackets were able to take 65 shots (making 26) compared with the Wolfpack’s 56 (with 24 field goals). Blackshear contributed six rebounds (two offensive) and center Nerea Hermosa added seven (two offensive) and a season-high 14 points off the bench.

“I thought Nerea Hermosa was who we know Nerea Hermosa can be,” Fortner said. “That’s great having that kind of player coming off the bench.”

The Wolfpack had beaten the Jackets in the past four meetings as well as 10 of the previous 11. On Sunday, Tech will be at Miami, trying to even a score with the Hurricanes after a 69-60 loss at McCamish on Jan. 12.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Fortner said. “They have never lost their spirit, their belief, their fight to continue improving in practice.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.