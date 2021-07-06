Stay or go? Decision time has arrived for Jose Alvarado

“It’s just the best opportunity, which one is the best situation for me,” he said. “I’ve just got to think about it with my family.”

It’s a strong likelihood that if Alvarado weren’t among the 60 selections, he would be offered a chance to play on a summer-league team, which would be a door towards making an NBA roster in a training camp as an undrafted rookie. Pastner said that he didn’t think that going to Europe to play professionally was part of Alvarado’s thinking.

“He’s either going to stay in the draft or go to Georgia Tech,” Pastner said. “Those are his two options.”

Pastner said that he and Alvarado have spoken frequently as the ACC defensive player of the year has tested the draft waters, but that he has sought to remain neutral and give Alvarado the space to make the decision for himself.

“Our conversations aren’t based around should he come back or not because I want him focused to try to make it this year,” Pastner said. “And now we’re at the point where he’s got to gather his information and make a decision.”

Pastner guessed that Alvarado will make his final decision – which will require him to inform the NBA that he is withdrawing from the draft – “darn close” to the deadline.