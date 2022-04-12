State’s baseball teams crowding top of RPI rankings

Besides defeating Tech, Mercer has also beaten Florida State and went on the road to take a weekend series at Utah. Coach Craig Gibson’s Bears are in the top 15 nationally in ERA (3.39) and runs per game (9.1) and have the second-best record (27-5) in Division I. Mercer is tied for first in the Southern Conference at 3-0 and has won eight games in a row.

“All the teams in our state are good. And, quite honestly, I think that's why our RPI is really good right now." - Yellow Jackets coach Danny Hall

On a seven-game winning streak, Georgia State is in first place in the Sun Belt Conference at 10-2 in league play, 22-10 overall. Georgia State has made a considerable turnaround after finishing the 2021 season with an 18-37 record. The Panthers are trailed by Georgia Southern, which is tied for third at 8-4 and 20-11 overall. This past weekend, Georgia Southern took two of three on the road from Texas State, which had been ranked as high as 10th nationally.

Kennesaw State is likewise in first in the East Division of the ASUN Conference at 10-2 and 21-9 overall. Tech is 21-12 and tied for fifth in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Georgia is 24-8 overall and in second in the SEC East at 8-4. The Bulldogs and Owls play Tuesday night at Kennesaw State.

The possibility for at least three in-state teams to reach the NCAA Tournament seems high. Three entrants would tie the most that the state has put in the field of 64 in at least the past five tournaments (2019 – Tech, UGA and Mercer).

