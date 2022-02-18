State of Georgia’s teams lagging again in men’s college basketball

Tech was followed by Mercer (No. 187), Georgia (No. 192), Kennesaw State (No. 229) and Georgia Southern (No. 237). The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs were the lowest-rated schools in the ACC and SEC, respectively. To its credit, Georgia State has a winning record overall (12-10) and in the Sun Belt Conference (6-5). Mercer (15-13 overall, 8-7 Southern Conference) is also above water.

Ahead of Georgia State were schools from 46 other states, including Delaware, Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming. Of the three remaining states, one of them (Alaska) does not have a Division I school.