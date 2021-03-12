Start time for Georgia Tech spring game set

The earlier-than-normal start time for the Friday night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium was chosen to allow for the ACC Network broadcast. Tech’s baseball team, which will begin a three-game home series with Florida State on that day, has reset its first-pitch time from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendance plans and safety protocols for the scrimmage will be finalized at a later date. The Yellow Jackets begin spring practice March 23.