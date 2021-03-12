X

Start time for Georgia Tech spring game set

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) escapes North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) as he gains yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Credit: Ethan Hyman

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The start time for Georgia Tech’s spring game April 23 has been set for 6 p.m., and the scrimmage will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Tech made the announcement Friday.

The earlier-than-normal start time for the Friday night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium was chosen to allow for the ACC Network broadcast. Tech’s baseball team, which will begin a three-game home series with Florida State on that day, has reset its first-pitch time from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendance plans and safety protocols for the scrimmage will be finalized at a later date. The Yellow Jackets begin spring practice March 23.

