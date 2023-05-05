Spotlight again on Harrison Butker at Bobby Dodd Stadium, this time at commencement

“I’m going out and I’m trusting that God wants me to be speaking, and hopefully it will be good,” Butker said. “And if it’s his will, it will be.”

Butker was asked to deliver the address by Tech president Ángel Cabrera early in the NFL’s offseason after Butker had secured the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs with a 27-yard field goal in the game’s final seconds. Butker stands as the fourth-most accurate kicker in NFL history, having made 88.2% of his kicks in his six NFL seasons. (For some Tech fans, Butker earned every privilege accorded an alumnus when he made his overtime-forcing 53-yard field goal against Georgia in 2014.)

Butker said that Cabrera left a voicemail for him, and when he read the transcription of the invitation, “I was like, ‘Surely, the robot that deciphers what the voicemail said said something wrong.’”

The robot, though, interpreted Cabrera correctly. Butker accepted and did have some ideas that he wanted to share. The value of risk taking is one point that he plans to address. In his own profession, “there are so many opportunities to fail, be ridiculed and be humiliated, embarrassed. But you can’t focus on those things,” he said. “You have to take full advantage of the opportunity and look at what you can gain from it, how it can push you and help you grow.”

He vetted his speech with his business partner, Austin Wright, and with Butker’s wife, Isabelle.

“I went through all the jokes with her to make sure there weren’t too many dad jokes in there,” Butker said. “But I think hopefully I’ll get some laughs.”

Graduation ceremonies typically draw several thousand attendees. (The event is free and open to the public.) This will be the largest audience that Butker has spoken to, surpassing a talk he gave at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, to around 1,000 students.

“But when you get to a certain point, it’s a lot of people,” he said. “You can’t really count.”

For Butker, who has been public about his Catholic faith, Saturday’s engagement is nothing less than a divine appointment. He said that, after the Super Bowl-winning kick, it occurred to him that he had done many interviews regarding his faith, but that there had not been a significant public-speaking opportunity for an event unrelated to faith.

The day after he had spoken those thoughts aloud, he said, Cabrera called with his invitation.

“Even though I don’t like doing these things, it’s just put on a silver platter, basically, for me,” he said. “I need to take advantage of that.”

Back on the field where he once crushed kickoffs and hit pretty end-over-end field goals, Butker will be ready to deliver again.

“I’m sure it’ll feel like going out for a field goal,” he said. “You practice a lot, you prepare yourself, you know that you’re ready to go and then when you get there, it’s game time. The lights are on, you’re anxious, there’s some nerves, but that’s what makes it fun. You get that kind of thrill, and I’m looking forward to it.”