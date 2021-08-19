Georgia Tech specialist Austin Kent’s role could expand this season

Comfort level and knowledge of expectations “is the biggest thing coming from Year 1 to Year 2, to where now it’s just a matter of just going out and executing,” Kent said Thursday.

Kent took 41 of Tech’s 45 kickoffs last season, recording 11 touchbacks (26.8% touchback rate) and averaging 63.8 yards per kick. The touchback rate ranked 12th among 13 specialists in the ACC who qualified for ranking. Kent said he was feeling confident about his kickoffs after making adjustments in the offseason and was focusing more on hitting the ball well over achieving other results.