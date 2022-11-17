Special on Lethal Weapon 3 to air on ACC Network

The documentary features interviews with all three Jackets greats, plus coach Bobby Cremins, assistant coaches Kevin Cantwell and Perry Clark, former Jackets stars Malcolm Mackey and Bruce Dalrymple and others who were around the team during its run to Tech’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four. It starts with Cremins’ building of the program through Mark Price, John Salley and Dalrymple and examines how that foundation led to the recruitment of Oliver, Scott and Anderson.

Augmented by video and photos from the season and the players’ high school careers, the program focuses less on specific games and more about the greatness of the trio, the bond that tied them and the team together and the magic of a season that captivated Atlanta in a way that is difficult to imagine more than 30 years later.