Son of WNBA legend plans to play for Georgia Tech

“Great kid. He was the leader of our team for two years,” Second Baptist coach Kevin Mouton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mouton and Tech coach Damon Stoudamire were on the staff at Rice together during the 2008-09 season. “On the court, he’s gonna give you all he’s got and all that you ask. Off the court, around kids, they love him. Just love him. Will he need to work harder? Yes. But we got him for two years and we got the most out of him. I got the most the most out of him because I challenged him almost every day, not just with basketball.”

Thompson averaged 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over 35 games as a senior at Second Baptist in Houston. He was named to the Class 5A all-tournament team for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ postseason tournament. He was selected as second team all-state and chosen as first team all-district as a junior.

The Private School Classic tournament MVP in December, Thompson also competed in the high jump for Second Baptist’s track and field team. Mouton added that it took a while for Thompson to figure how to be mentally stronger when he was having a poor scoring outing, but he demonstrated that greatly during Second Baptist’s playoff run this past season.

“And when he’s on, he’s hard to stop, I’ll be honest,” Mouton said.

Thompson joins a new-look Tech roster that includes Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum, Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien, Georgetown transfer Ryan Mutombo and four incoming freshmen.

Tina Thompson, formerly the coach for the Virginia women’s team, was a first-round draft pick out of Southern California in 1997, won four WNBA championships and made nine WNBA all-star teams.