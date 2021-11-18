(Slightly) colder weather awaits Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech’s game at No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday is forecast to be the Yellow Jackets’ coldest game of the season to date.
The Weather Channel is calling for a high of 45 degrees with a low of 35 in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday with a 2% chance of rain. Tech’s coldest game this season was last Saturday’s home game against Boston College, which kicked off at 52 degrees. The coldest game last year was at N.C. State, also 52 degrees at kickoff.
“It should be interesting, but I think it’ll be a nice challenge,” said center Mikey Minihan, who grew up in Hawaii.
Apparently, no decision had been made about whether the Tech offensive linemen would deign to wear any cold-weather gear.
“We usually have a dress code,” Minihan said. “So if someone wears something, we’ve all got to wear something. I don’t know what the plan is yet, though.”
Wednesday, running back Jahmyr Gibbs began to answer a question about playing in colder conditions at Notre Dame when he stopped to ask what the forecast was. He was told low 40′s or high 30′s.
“Aw, it’s not that bad,” he said. “I think I’ll be straight.”
