(Slightly) colder weather awaits Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

The Weather Channel is calling for a high of 45 degrees with a low of 35 in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday with a 2% chance of rain. Tech’s coldest game this season was last Saturday’s home game against Boston College, which kicked off at 52 degrees. The coldest game last year was at N.C. State, also 52 degrees at kickoff.

“It should be interesting, but I think it’ll be a nice challenge,” said center Mikey Minihan, who grew up in Hawaii.