Slight change for Georgia Tech’s 2024 football schedule

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Georgia Tech’s 2024 football schedule has been adjusted slightly. The Yellow Jackets will now play VMI instead of Austin Peay as their FCS opponent, with the game still taking place Sept. 14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech made the announcement Tuesday. The Austin Peay game has been canceled.

Sept. 14 is the third Saturday of the season. The switch was essentially a trade of FCS opponents with Louisville. The Cardinals were to play VMI on that same date but now will play Austin Peay on Aug. 31 of the same season. Louisville and VMI have rescheduled their 2024 game for 2029.

In 2024, Tech’s three other nonconference opponents are Georgia State (in the first football meeting between the neighboring schools) at home on Aug. 31, Notre Dame on Oct. 19 (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and at Georgia on Nov. 30.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Thomas Dortch, Atlanta civic leader, dead at 72
15h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; heavy rain, storms possible later
2h ago
