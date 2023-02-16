Slight change for Georgia Tech’s 2024 football schedule

Sept. 14 is the third Saturday of the season. The switch was essentially a trade of FCS opponents with Louisville. The Cardinals were to play VMI on that same date but now will play Austin Peay on Aug. 31 of the same season. Louisville and VMI have rescheduled their 2024 game for 2029.

In 2024, Tech’s three other nonconference opponents are Georgia State (in the first football meeting between the neighboring schools) at home on Aug. 31, Notre Dame on Oct. 19 (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and at Georgia on Nov. 30.