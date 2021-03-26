Slew of honors for Georgia Tech from Atlanta Tipoff Club

Georgia Tech was well-represented among award winners from the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Men’s coach Josh Pastner was named the men’s college coach of the year for the state of Georgia, Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright were named the state men’s co-college players of the year and Lorela Cubaj was named the state women’s college player of the year. The club made the announcement Friday.
It was suitable recognition for having both teams in the NCAA Tournament and one (the men’s team) win the ACC championship. The women’s team has advanced to the Sweet 16 and will play South Carolina on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.
Among other honors, Cubaj was also a first-team All-ACC selection and the ACC co-defensive player of the year, Wright was ACC player of the year, while Alvarado was ACC defensive player of the year and second-team All-ACC.
The last time that Tech had a men’s state player of the year was 2009 (Gani Lawal). Tech’s women’s players were named state player of the year 2010-16, most recently Aaliyah Whiteside. Pastner was previously honored as state coach of the year in 2017.