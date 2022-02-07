Significant opportunity beckons No. 12 Georgia Tech vs. No. 3 N.C. State

It will not be a surprise if Reynolds Coliseum is sold out. N.C. State is ninth in Division I in attendance at 4,471 and enjoys perhaps the most vocal home-court advantage in the ACC. The Wolfpack are 12-2 at home this season and have won 14 consecutive home games in ACC play.

The game carries additional significance for NCAA seeding. Tech was left out of the selection committee’s top 16 ranking released on Jan. 27. Undoubtedly, the team’s NET ranking, 18th through Saturday’s games, was a factor. N.C. State is ranked second in NET and beating the Wolfpack on the road would provide a NET boost for Tech. It would, in fact, be Tech’s third win over a top-10 NET team, after the home wins over North Carolina (fifth in NET) and Connecticut (ninth).

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.