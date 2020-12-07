Short week - and finals - as Georgia Tech preps for Pitt

Collins has been lightening the physical load in practice over the last few weeks, so this week will be no different. Because Tech has been working for so long at this point, there’s less of a need for intense, physical practices, which helps ensure the players are fresh for the game while also helping prevent further injuries late in the year.

“The biggest thing is we’ve been going at this since July 15,” Collins said. “We’ve had basically two preseason camps where we’ve gotten physical. We’ve played some tough, hard-nosed football. There are times for that and we have a very good base of doing all of those things.”

In addition to the physical challenges of playing on limited rest, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker emphasized the mental challenges of learning a game plan in a compressed time frame. The Yellow Jackets are used to learning game plans in specific pieces on each day of the week — one day for third down situations, one day for red zone work, and so on — and they’ll now need to combine multiple days this week to get everything installed.

Luckily for the Tech coaches and players, there were three days into installing the plan when the game against Pitt was postponed last month. While the Panthers have played twice since then and there are always new wrinkles to prepare for, the basics of what they do remains the same, so the Yellow Jackets already have a foundational knowledge of what’s going on.

“We had to go back and see what are they doing differently, what are they doing the same, but over the course of time, they’ve had the same offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, for a while that does a great job,” Thacker said. “He’s got a staple, he’s got a feel for what he does. He’s always gonna have nuances, but it was very helpful for us to go back to accelerate the process.”

In Monday meeting, Thacker was able to show his players video of them working on that same portion of the game plan in practice from the last time they were preparing for the Panthers. With a short week to prepare, the ability to lean on the knowledge from November is crucial.

“We were able to have visual recall (and) kinesthetic recall to really accelerate the process,” Thacker said. “Our guys are smart. They’ll do a great job (and) accelerate their process this week, but it is very helpful that we made it all the way to a Thursday planning on the previous game plan.”

When the Yellow Jackets hit the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday evening, it will be their second game in six days and third game in 13 days. There are undeniable physical and mental challenges that come with playing so frequently, but Collins and his staff know they have to be ready regardless.

“At the end of the day, there’s no excuses about it,” Thacker said. “We’re gonna get there on Thursday night and I promise you that Pittsburgh will not feel sorry for us and take any pity on us. We’ve gotta be ready to play.”