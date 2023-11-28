Seven Georgia Tech players earn all-ACC honors

In his first season as a running back after he was converted from wide receiver during the offseason, Haynes ranks fifth in the ACC in rushing yards (931), is tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and rankes third with six yards per carry. He is the first Jacket with three 100-yard rushing games in a season since Jordan Mason in 2019 and needs 69 yards in Tech’s bowl game to become the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017.

With 2,755 passing yards, 648 rushing yards, 26 touchdown passes and nine touchdown runs, Haynes King is one of two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and five touchdown runs this season and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000.

Singleton leads all freshmen nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranks second with six touchdown receptions. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches rank among the top 10 overall in the ACC while his six TD receptions are one shy of the Tech freshman record of seven held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).

Fusile and Williams were anchors for Tech’s offensive line as it paved the way for the Jackets to lead the ACC in rushing offense (197.1 yards per game) and rank second in the conference in fewest sacks allowed (1.25 per game).

The 6-foot-6, 333-pound Biggers has been credited with 35 tackles (four for loss, a sack), three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

Haynes ranks fifth in the conference with 1,129 total yards from scrimmage (931 rushing, 151 receiving) and tied for the 15th in the league with eight total touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving).

Tech’s eight all-ACC honors are its most in a season since it had 14 all-conference honorees in 2014.