BreakingNews
Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
ajc logo
X

Seeking more room, Georgia Tech volleyball testing out McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the steady climb of the Georgia Tech volleyball team, Sunday brings another peak. The Yellow Jackets will play in McCamish Pavilion for the first time ever, testing a much bigger arena against a top-10 rival.

For its match against No. 9 Pittsburgh, No. 10 Tech will stretch its legs in 8,600-seat McCamish, giving up one match in cozy O’Keefe Gymnasium (capacity: 1,200).

“We’ve been selling out O’Keefe pretty often, so we just wanted to get a chance to expose the team and what the girls are doing in this sport to a bigger audience, and McCamish gives us the opportunity to do that,” coach Michelle Collier said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Now in her ninth season, Collier has built the Jackets into a legitimate national power, reaching the Elite Eight for the second time in school history last season. With most of the team back this season, including first-team All-American Julia Bergmann, Tech is 10-3 against a highly competitive schedule. At the same time, home matches at O’Keefe are the toughest ticket on campus.

The Jackets sold out O’Keefe 11 times last season in 15 home dates and Friday’s home match against Virginia will be the team’s eighth sellout this season in as many home games. On Friday morning, tickets for the Virginia game were going on StubHub for no less than $45, almost seven times the price of the $7 general admission ticket, before supply was apparently tapped out. When Tech hosted first- and second-round NCAA Tournament matches at O’Keefe in December, tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes. Packed and boisterous, O’Keefe has afforded the Jackets an undeniable home-court advantage.

However, there’s a flipside to having created such demand.

“Even though O’Keefe is pretty unique, it’s also unique in a sense that not a lot of people can experience it,” Collier said.

Collier said that area high school and club volleyball teams often reach out because they want to attend matches, but are unable to because tickets are so limited. In terms of seating options, O’Keefe is not dissimilar than most high school gyms, and it has also been on Collier’s mind to be able to treat high-level donors to a deluxe experience that is not available at Tech’s home gym.

Another motivator in exploring the possibility of McCamish as an alternate home site is that O’Keefe does not meet the NCAA’s capacity requirements for hosting third- and fourth-round matches. McCamish would be a viable opportunity.

All of those factors led the athletic department to schedule a home game there this season as a test run. The fates allowed for Tech to be at home against the powerhouse Panthers on homecoming weekend, providing an ideal opportunity.

“Football is on campus that week as well, so hopefully we’ll get some of their fans and supporters to have an opportunity to see volleyball that maybe haven’t been exposed,” Collier said.

For Sunday, Collier was hoping for attendance in the 2,500 range, more than double O’Keefe’s capacity. She is considering the possibility of holding higher-profile matches at McCamish in the future.

On Sunday, the Jackets will get a glimpse into what may lie ahead of them.

“Everybody is pretty excited about a little bit of change and just an opportunity to do some great things,” Collier said.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chip Towers

‘Stegemania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
19h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

What went wrong for Atlanta United? Where to start ...
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
19h ago
Hassan Hall relives memorable run: ‘My feet were off the ground’
3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
22h ago
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top