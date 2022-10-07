Seeking more room, Georgia Tech volleyball testing out McCamish Pavilion

However, there’s a flipside to having created such demand.

“Even though O’Keefe is pretty unique, it’s also unique in a sense that not a lot of people can experience it,” Collier said.

Collier said that area high school and club volleyball teams often reach out because they want to attend matches, but are unable to because tickets are so limited. In terms of seating options, O’Keefe is not dissimilar than most high school gyms, and it has also been on Collier’s mind to be able to treat high-level donors to a deluxe experience that is not available at Tech’s home gym.

Another motivator in exploring the possibility of McCamish as an alternate home site is that O’Keefe does not meet the NCAA’s capacity requirements for hosting third- and fourth-round matches. McCamish would be a viable opportunity.

All of those factors led the athletic department to schedule a home game there this season as a test run. The fates allowed for Tech to be at home against the powerhouse Panthers on homecoming weekend, providing an ideal opportunity.

“Football is on campus that week as well, so hopefully we’ll get some of their fans and supporters to have an opportunity to see volleyball that maybe haven’t been exposed,” Collier said.

For Sunday, Collier was hoping for attendance in the 2,500 range, more than double O’Keefe’s capacity. She is considering the possibility of holding higher-profile matches at McCamish in the future.

On Sunday, the Jackets will get a glimpse into what may lie ahead of them.

“Everybody is pretty excited about a little bit of change and just an opportunity to do some great things,” Collier said.

