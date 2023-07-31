Secondary should remain strong for Yellow Jackets in 2023

This is the final installment in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster continuing with a look at the secondary for the Yellow Jackets. Players report for preseason practice today and the first practice is tomorrow.

If there was a strength of the Tech defense in 2022 it was the secondary.

The Jackets ranked 47th nationally in team passing efficiency defense and 46th in passing yards allowed per game (212.4) last season. Tech allowed less than 200 yards passing in five games.

Under the direction of second-year assistant and former Tech standout Travares Tillman, the secondary should be another strong point for Tech in ‘23 due to a healthy of amount of returning contributors.

LaMiles Brooks: Brooks, one of three Jackets to represent the program at the ACC Football Kickoff, had a big 2022 with 52 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound junior was a third-team All-ACC selection and was rated as the second-highest graded returning safety in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Brooks had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown against Virginia last season.

Clayton Powell-Lee: Powell-Lee racked up 48 tackles in 2022, second among Tech’s returning defensive backs. The sophomore from Westlake High also had an interception and was an ACC Rookie of the Year candidate.

K.J. Wallace: Wallace began his career at Notre Dame after graduating from the Lovett School, then made an immediate impact for Tech with 45 tackles, an interception and a sack in 2022.

Jaylon King: King was the Jackets’ starting safety for five games in 2022 before an injury ended his season. The 6-1, 193-pound native of Tennessee has played in 40 games for Tech since arriving on campus in 2018.

Myles Sims: Sims started his career at Michigan way back in 2018. But since arriving at Tech in 2019 he’s been a key cog on the Tech defense. Sims had his best season yet in 2022 with 43 stops and an interception while playing all 12 games.

Khari Gee: Gee played in 12 games in 2022 after transferring from Notre Dame. Gee started two contests in 2022.

Kenan Johnson, Ahmari Harvey, Kenyatta Watson, Rodney Shelley and Sirad Bryant: This quintet all logged significant playing time in 2022. Watson also has two seasons under his belt at Texas before coming to Atlanta in 2021.

Omar Daniels: Daniels played two seasons at Kansas State. A Colquitt County High graduate, Daniels played in 10 games last season for the Wildcats.

The freshmen: Tech signed four freshmen to the 2023 signing class in Steven Jones, Taye Seymore, Justin Brown and Nico Dowdell. Seymore (South Atlanta High) was Tech’s fourth-highest ranked recruit in the entire lass.