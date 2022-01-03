Scoring lapse does in Georgia Tech again, this time against Louisville

A nearly five-minute scoreless stretch midway through the second half by Tech enabled Louisville to take the lead, an advantage it retained in a 67-64 defeat for the Jackets Sunday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

In its first game since its Dec. 21 overtime win over Georgia State, Tech (6-6 overall, 0-2 ACC) again was a victim of a second-half offensive lapse of its own doing. During that extended lull, which was similar to in-game slumps in defeats to North Carolina, LSU and USC and nearly cost Tech the game against Georgia State, the Cardinals erased a 49-45 deficit with a 10-0 run and never trailed again.