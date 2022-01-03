Scoring lapse does in Georgia Tech again, this time against Louisville

In its return from a COVID-19 pause, Georgia Tech was ailed by a particular challenge that had hampered the Yellow Jackets prior to the break.
A nearly five-minute scoreless stretch midway through the second half by Tech enabled Louisville to take the lead, an advantage it retained in a 67-64 defeat for the Jackets Sunday evening at McCamish Pavilion.
In its first game since its Dec. 21 overtime win over Georgia State, Tech (6-6 overall, 0-2 ACC) again was a victim of a second-half offensive lapse of its own doing. During that extended lull, which was similar to in-game slumps in defeats to North Carolina, LSU and USC and nearly cost Tech the game against Georgia State, the Cardinals erased a 49-45 deficit with a 10-0 run and never trailed again.
Tech stayed in it until the final minute, coming back from a 65-59 deficit with two minutes remaining to cut the lead to 65-64 on a transition basket by Khalid Moore with 1:25 left on a possession initiated by a Moore steal.
But Tech again couldn’t score again, losing the ball on a turnover by forward Jordan Usher, missing a 3-pointer by Michael Devoe and then a last-second 3-point try by Kyle Sturdivant as time expired.
Tech finished the game shooting 41.1% from the field (23-for-56), including 9-for-24 (37.5%) from 3-point range.
Louisville (9-4, 3-0) has won 11 of its past 12 against the Jackets.
Story will be updated.
About the Author