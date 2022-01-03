Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Scoring lapse does in Georgia Tech again, this time against Louisville

Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) and Louisville forward Samuell Williamson (10) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
caption arrowCaption
Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) and Louisville forward Samuell Williamson (10) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

In its return from a COVID-19 pause, Georgia Tech was ailed by a particular challenge that had hampered the Yellow Jackets prior to the break.

A nearly five-minute scoreless stretch midway through the second half by Tech enabled Louisville to take the lead, an advantage it retained in a 67-64 defeat for the Jackets Sunday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

In its first game since its Dec. 21 overtime win over Georgia State, Tech (6-6 overall, 0-2 ACC) again was a victim of a second-half offensive lapse of its own doing. During that extended lull, which was similar to in-game slumps in defeats to North Carolina, LSU and USC and nearly cost Tech the game against Georgia State, the Cardinals erased a 49-45 deficit with a 10-0 run and never trailed again.

Tech stayed in it until the final minute, coming back from a 65-59 deficit with two minutes remaining to cut the lead to 65-64 on a transition basket by Khalid Moore with 1:25 left on a possession initiated by a Moore steal.

But Tech again couldn’t score again, losing the ball on a turnover by forward Jordan Usher, missing a 3-pointer by Michael Devoe and then a last-second 3-point try by Kyle Sturdivant as time expired.

Tech finished the game shooting 41.1% from the field (23-for-56), including 9-for-24 (37.5%) from 3-point range.

Louisville (9-4, 3-0) has won 11 of its past 12 against the Jackets.

Story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
No. 16 Georgia Tech falters late against No. 3 Louisville
5h ago
Jason Semore hired from Valdosta State to coach Georgia Tech linebackers
Akron quarterback Zach Gibson transferring to Georgia Tech
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top