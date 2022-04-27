Scholarship honoring Demaryius Thomas established by Peyton Manning

The memory and legacy of Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas will live on in a scholarship endowed by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Thomas’ teammate with the Denver Broncos. Tech made the announcement Wednesday of an endowment that will award need-based scholarships for incoming freshmen from Laurens County, where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas.
Thomas, who earned All-American status and then played in 10 NFL seasons, died Dec. 9 at his home in Roswell at the age of 34. Thomas’ death, just months after he had retired from the NFL, came as a shock to teammates, coaches and fans from Tech and the NFL.
Scholarships, established by Manning’s PeyBack Foundation, can be full or partial grants. They will follow recipients through graduation at Tech provided they remain in good academic standing.
“Demaryius Thomas was an incredibly talented and unselfish teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend,” Manning said in a statement. “My family and I miss him dearly, and we wanted to honor D.T.’s memory by partnering the PeyBack Foundation with Georgia Tech to establish the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment.
“An important part of Demaryius’ legacy was the way he inspired the next generation to pursue their dreams with the same perseverance and determination that defined him. Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life.”
Manning and Thomas were teammates from 2012-15.
