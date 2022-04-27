Scholarship honoring Demaryius Thomas established by Peyton Manning

Thomas, who earned All-American status and then played in 10 NFL seasons, died Dec. 9 at his home in Roswell at the age of 34. Thomas’ death, just months after he had retired from the NFL, came as a shock to teammates, coaches and fans from Tech and the NFL.

Scholarships, established by Manning’s PeyBack Foundation, can be full or partial grants. They will follow recipients through graduation at Tech provided they remain in good academic standing.