Salary information for Damon Stoudamire’s top three assistants at Georgia Tech

Damon Stoudamire’s first three assistant coach hires for his inaugural staff will make more than $1 million combined, according to contracts obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A large chunk of that of combined total goes to Karl Hobbs, a former head coach at George Washington and associate head coach at Rutgers. Hobbs will be making an annual salary of $500,000, and his contract ends April 15, 2025.

Hobbs, who also was given a $25,000 relocation fee, has been a coach for nearly 40 years after a standout career as a point guard at Connecticut.

Fellow assistant Terry Parker will be given an annual salary of $300,000. He was given a $24,000 relocation fee for his move from Alabama-Birmingham to Atlanta. Parker, a former Louisiana Tech standout, graduated from Redan High.

Parker’s contract also ends April 15, 2025.

A graduate of Spencer High in Columbus, Pershin Williams will be given an annual salary of $225,000. His contract ends April 24.

All three head coaches also will be given a mobile phone, a vehicle allowance of $7,800 and four season tickets to Tech football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Stoudamire’s assistants will be given half of a month’s base salary should the Jackets win an ACC regular-season title, ACC tournament championship, earn an NCAA tournament berth and/or reach the Final Four. A one-month base salary will be given to the coaches should Tech win the national championship.

On Aug. 18, Tech and Stoudamire also announced the additions of Nate Babcock and Bonzi Wells to the staff as assistant coaches.