Rosters set for Georgia Tech spring game

Georgia Tech’s spring game Saturday will have a different look, even down to the uniforms.
The Yellow Jackets roster has been split into two teams for the scrimmage at Bobby Dodd Stadium, not white and gold, but Team Wreck ‘Em and Team Swarm. Instead of the teams wearing the same color jerseys, offensive players (aside from quarterbacks and kickers) on both teams will wear white, and defensive players on both sides will wear gold.
The purpose of that approach will be to give coaches some flexibility in the event of injuries. For instance, if one team loses a couple of cornerbacks during the scrimmage, coaches can have players at that position play for both teams.
While will likely will cause some confusion among fans, the teams can be identified by which end zone they are defending. The teams also will be distinguished by helmet color (white and gold) and sideline (Team Swarm will be on the east sideline and Team Wreck ‘Em will be on the west sideline).
Team Wreck ‘Em appears to have most of the likely starting players, though not all. The expected starting five on the offensive line is on that team – tackles Jakiah Leftwich and Corey Robinson, guards Jordan Williams and Joe Fusile and center Weston Franklin – along with defensive backs Myles Sims, Jaylon King, Clayton Powell-Lee, K.J. Wallace and LaMiles Brooks, who all were starters last season.
Others include tight ends Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson, who split starts last season, leading returning rusher Dontae Smith and the receiver who appears to have established himself as a key piece in offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s offense, Malik Rutherford.
Quarterbacks Zach Pyron, Zach Gibson and Haynes King are listed on both teams’ rosters. They will be wearing green non-contact jerseys and will be available to play for both teams, as will the specialists.
Defensive-line returning starters D’Quan Douse, Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard are on Team Swarm, along with other top reserves such as defensive tackles Akelo Stone and Jason Moore and defensive ends Sylvain Yondjouen and Kevin Harris.
Coach Brent Key has introduced a wrinkle that the program has not recently incorporated, the presentation of awards to the top player in each position group and for other merits (such as most improved and community service). The position awards are named in honor of team icons Keith Brooking (outstanding linebacker), John Davis (outstanding offensive lineman), Joe Hamilton (outstanding offensive back), Calvin Johnson (outstanding receiver), Rock Perdoni (outstanding defensive lineman) and Randy Rhino (outstanding defensive back).
The others are as well – Brandon Adams (outstanding teammate), Bill Curry (I Like to Practice), Bobby Dodd (outstanding walk-on), Eddie McAshan (most improved), Billy Shaw (commitment to excellence), Pat Swilling (Wreck ‘Em) and Demaryius Thomas (community service). All awards were determined by the coaches except for the Brandon Adams Outstanding Teammate Award, which was voted on by team members.
The game will be formatted into four quarters, with the first two quarters lasting 12 minutes with standard clock operations. The third and fourth quarters will be 15 minutes with a running clock.
The awards will be presented on the field at the end of the game. The spring game begins at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.
