Rosters set for Georgia Tech spring game

Others include tight ends Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson, who split starts last season, leading returning rusher Dontae Smith and the receiver who appears to have established himself as a key piece in offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s offense, Malik Rutherford.

Quarterbacks Zach Pyron, Zach Gibson and Haynes King are listed on both teams’ rosters. They will be wearing green non-contact jerseys and will be available to play for both teams, as will the specialists.

Defensive-line returning starters D’Quan Douse, Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard are on Team Swarm, along with other top reserves such as defensive tackles Akelo Stone and Jason Moore and defensive ends Sylvain Yondjouen and Kevin Harris.

Coach Brent Key has introduced a wrinkle that the program has not recently incorporated, the presentation of awards to the top player in each position group and for other merits (such as most improved and community service). The position awards are named in honor of team icons Keith Brooking (outstanding linebacker), John Davis (outstanding offensive lineman), Joe Hamilton (outstanding offensive back), Calvin Johnson (outstanding receiver), Rock Perdoni (outstanding defensive lineman) and Randy Rhino (outstanding defensive back).

The others are as well – Brandon Adams (outstanding teammate), Bill Curry (I Like to Practice), Bobby Dodd (outstanding walk-on), Eddie McAshan (most improved), Billy Shaw (commitment to excellence), Pat Swilling (Wreck ‘Em) and Demaryius Thomas (community service). All awards were determined by the coaches except for the Brandon Adams Outstanding Teammate Award, which was voted on by team members.

The game will be formatted into four quarters, with the first two quarters lasting 12 minutes with standard clock operations. The third and fourth quarters will be 15 minutes with a running clock.

The awards will be presented on the field at the end of the game. The spring game begins at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.