Ron Bell’s conviction for concocted allegations vindicates Josh Pastner

Bell became friends with Pastner while the coach was an assistant with Arizona (2000-08). They reconnected later when Pastner was at Memphis, and the friendship continued through his hire at Tech in April 2016.

When the two had a falling out in the fall of that year, Bell came public with information that he had provided impermissible benefits to two Yellow Jackets players (Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson) in the form of meals, a trip to Arizona and athletic gear. More damaging, he accused Pastner of directing him to do so.

As the NCAA looked into the violations, Bell claimed in December 2017 to an investigator that Pastner had sexually assaulted Pendley. That charge led Pastner to file a lawsuit in January 2018 against Bell and Pendley alleging defamation and extortion for their claims that Pastner had committed NCAA violations as well as the assault of Pendley. Pendley and Bell countersued a month later, claiming that Pastner had sexually assaulted Pendley in February 2016 while he was at Memphis and several times after he had been hired at Tech. The lawsuit claimed that a McCamish Pavilion security guard had seen Pastner grope Pendley prior to a November 2016 game.

As suspicion and scorn piled on Pastner, he and his legal team rejected the claims made by Bell and Pendley.

“My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable,” Pastner said in a statement upon his January 2018 lawsuit. “I absolutely and unequivocally never assaulted or harassed Ms. Pendley and I am truly sickened by these false claims.”

Bell’s credibility eroded in ensuing months. A Title IX investigation authorized by Tech into the assault charges cleared Pastner of wrongdoing in May 2018, concluding that Bell made the sexual-assault allegations only when his documented attempts to induce Pastner to buy his silence failed.

In July of that year, Pastner’s lawyers filed court papers with transcripts of jailhouse calls between Pendley and Bell that implied that they had made up the allegations.

The following month, the security guard, Chris Meegan, recanted his allegation against Pastner and further said that Bell and Pendley offered him a portion of their lawsuit settlement in exchange for his testimony against Pastner.

In 2019, prosecutors in Oro Valley brought criminal fraud charges against Bell and Pendley, the case that concluded last week. Further, while Tech did receive NCAA sanctions, penalties in no small part due to Bell’s actions, Pastner was not found responsible.

“Through manipulation, threats or promises of benefits to Jennifer Pendley and Chris Meegan, the prosecution proved that Ronald Bell encouraged or commanded them to engage in conduct that promoted the false sexual assault allegations,” Berry wrote. “Ronald Bell also attempted to induce both Pendley and Meegan to testify falsely in official proceedings to further the false allegations.”

All six convictions are class 1 misdemeanors under Arizona state law. The maximum prison sentence for a single class 1 misdemeanor is six months. The case against Pendley was declared a mistrial in March.

Pastner, who has largely declined comment regarding his entanglement with Bell, did not return two requests for comment Monday. The Oro Valley legal services department, which prosecuted the case, did offer a statement.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the case, and we are very happy for Josh Pastner,” said Tobin Sidles, the director of legal services in Oro Valley.