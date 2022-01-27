Rodney Howard, Khalid Moore do yeoman’s work in Georgia Tech upset

Aggressive in driving, Moore drew five fouls, which got him to the free-throw line a career-high 10 times. Moore made seven, also a career high. His five steals were one shy of his career high. He often played the back of the 1-3-1 defense when Howard was out, no small task for a 6-foot-7 forward. At other times, he used his length to challenge shots and create deflections on the wing as the Seminoles turned the ball over 17 times, tying their season high.

“I thought Rodney Howard and Khalid Moore were sort of like the MVPs with just non-scoring plays,” coach Josh Pastner said. “They just made so many 50/50 balls just through hard-noised plays to help us win the game.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.