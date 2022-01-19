Rodney Howard could return for Wednesday game vs. Wake Forest

Out with an ankle injury for four weeks, Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard could play Wednesday against Wake Forest, coach Josh Pastner said Tuesday.
Pastner said that Howard practiced on Monday at full speed and had no soreness in his ankle or foot, and was to practice again Tuesday as the Yellow Jackets prepared for their home game against the Demon Deacons. Howard last appeared in a game on Dec. 21 against Georgia State.
“Assuming he gets through practice all good, then he should be cleared to be able to play (Wednesday),” Pastner said.
Pastner said he did not know how much he would play Howard if he were cleared, or if he would start. Howard had started the Jackets’ first 11 games at the time of the injury. He has missed the past five, of which Tech has lost four. Pastner has elected to go with a smaller lineup featuring forward Jordan Usher at center over backup post players Jordan Meka and Saba Gigiberia, which has enabled the Jackets to play their Princeton offense but has weakened the defense.
Guard Bubba Parham will not play due to soreness in his knees. Pastner has increasingly indicated that Parham may not play for the rest of the season.
