Rhode Island cornerback to transfer to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football team bolstered its secondary Sunday when Syeed Gibbs announced via a social media post his intention to transfer to Tech.

A 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback originally from Massachusetts, Gibbs spent two seasons at Rhode Island. He played in four games, mostly on special teams in 2022, before a breakout season in 2023.

Gibbs was named the Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year and was named a Football Championship Subdivision Football Central freshman All-American. Gibbs started 10 games for the Rams and had the second-most interceptions of any player in the league with three and contributed as many pass breakups.