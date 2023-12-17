Rhode Island cornerback to transfer to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football team bolstered its secondary Sunday when Syeed Gibbs announced via a social media post his intention to transfer to Tech.
A 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback originally from Massachusetts, Gibbs spent two seasons at Rhode Island. He played in four games, mostly on special teams in 2022, before a breakout season in 2023.
Gibbs was named the Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year and was named a Football Championship Subdivision Football Central freshman All-American. Gibbs started 10 games for the Rams and had the second-most interceptions of any player in the league with three and contributed as many pass breakups.
A member of the Jerry Rice Award Watch List, Gibbs’ 52. tackles were fifth-most for the URI defense and he also tallied three tackles for loss.
Gibbs, who took a recruiting visit to Tech earlier this month, was an unranked prospect out of Everett High in Everett, Mass.
Tech has now six players who intend to join the 2024 roster in Gibbs, cornerback Warren Burrell (Tennessee), offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (MTSU), linebacker Jackson Hamilton (Louisville) and tight ends Jackson Hawes (Yale) and Ryland Goede (Georgia).
