Returning core: Tech seniors use extra season of eligibility

Fletcher had consistently been a do-it-all guard for the Jackets. She seemed to have immediate interest in returning, and those conversations on a return progressed quickly. Fletcher averaged 13 points per game on the season, and scored 16 in the 11-point defeat to South Carolina.

“Run it back,” Fletcher tweeted.

“Senior year part 2,” Cubaj followed.

As of Monday morning, Tech didn’t have any players in the transfer portal, per a person familar with the situation. The Jackets have a full 15-player roster with the return of Cubaj and Fletcher and the addition of two 2021 signees — guard Elizabete Bulane and forward Carmyn Harrison.

Tech returns its two seniors and has eight underclassmen progressing with another year of experience. Fortner had reason to laugh.

She knew a good fortune might head her way. Her players are on board to play for the second-year coach for another season, too.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Fletcher said of the trajectory under Fortner. “Adding more pieces to this team, I think we’re going to be a team that you have to look out for for the next years on end.”